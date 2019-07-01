Kimball Junction library, DMV evacuated due to gas leak in Park City

Live Now
Photo: Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A gas leak forced evacuations in Park City Monday afternoon.

The Park City Fire District and Summit County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuation of Ute Boulevard between State Route 224 and the Kimball Junction Transit Center roundabout due to a gas leak.

The Richins Building which houses the DMV and Kimball Junction Library Branch were evacuated. Staff announced the library would be closed for the remainder of the day.

Crews also evacuated the Kimball Junction Transit Center, and nearby businesses including McDonald’s, Taco Bell and the strip mall that Davanza’s sits in.

There’s no word yet on how long evacuations will be in place.

Officials suggest drivers stay away from the area and take alternate routes.

