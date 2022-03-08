SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Gas prices continue to hit record highs through Utah.

AAA data shows the average price of gas on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 was $4.01 and this time last week it was $3.47 and even on Monday, one day ago the average was $3.86.

Utahns said Inflation just seems to keep getting worse and it is affecting them even more at gas pumps now.

ABC4 went to a gas station showing $4.79 a gallon.

Those filling up their tank said it’s becoming harder and harder for people to budget.

“$4.79, man!” said Aaron Edgeworth. “Killing me. Killing me.”

“It’s a matter of convenience,” said Joseph Limbyugh.

Limbyugh drives a Nissa Versa and Edgeworth drives a Ram 2500; certainly, a tale of two different vehicles and their gas consumption.

“So if I put in 60 dollars right now that doesn’t even get me half a tank,” said Edgeworth.

Inflation continues to fuel Utahn’s struggles in maintaining a budget.

“When the Ukraine situation resolves we will see the oil prices come back down,” said Mountain America Credit Union vice president of finances Jeremy Blair.

Blair said gas at more than four dollars a gallon is sticking around for the long haul.

“Oil prices go up and they come down and so do gas prices,” said Blair.

The same goes for Utahns’ attitudes at the pumps.

“It’s well over $100 to fill this vehicle up,” said Edgeworth.

It didn’t always use to be like that.

“I am a little bit older and I remember when gas was much much cheaper than that,” said Limbyugh. “I started driving in the mid-’90s. I never imagined it’d be almost five dollars for gas.

The Chevron gas station in Salt Lake City off California Ave. is near a record high of $4.79.

Blair said it’s close to what Utahns saw more than a decade ago.

“Historically back in 2008 the highest price we saw was $4.22 on average and inflation-adjusted to today’s dollars that is five dollars and twenty cents, so we are not here just yet,” said Blair.

As prices change, budgets change too.

“There are things you are definitely going to have to cut out ya know eating out definitely this week is going to be off the table now,” said Edgeworth.

Blair added there is one way to make it better.

“There’s a saying in the oil and gas industry and among economists; the best cure for high gas prices is high gas prices,” said Blair.

Blair said we won’t see shortages of oil in Utah.

He said the biggest concern is the longevity of the price increase and added me he wouldn’t be shocked if this time next year gas is still more than four dollars a gallon.