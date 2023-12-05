EDITORS NOTE: The video above features a behind-the-scenes look at last year’s Kilby Block Party

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Kilby Block Party, the largest multi-day indie music festival in Salt Lake City history, announced its lineup today for the 2024 season, with plenty of big names on the list for fans.

Returning to the Beehive State for its fifth season, Kilby Block Party will once again be hosted at the Utah State Fairpark from May 10-12, 2024.

Kilby Block Party 2024 is already looking to be bigger than ever before, featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service, and Vampire Weekend. Supporting acts will include Wu-Tang Clan, Interpol, Death Cab for Cutie, Jai Paul, and Joanna Newsom, among others.

Two more acts will reportedly be announced at a later date.

The festival, itself, was born in 2019 in honor of the 20th anniversary of Kilby Court, the beloved all-ages garage venue in Salt Lake City. Now, the festival will soon be celebrating 25 years of the venue bringing all varieties of talented artists to our local music scene.

“The turnout we had for the first Kilby Block Party was really great. It inspired us to do it again every year,” Nic Smith, managing director of S&S Presents, which runs the festival, told ABC4’s Kayla Baggerly.

Death Cab for Cutie, who played at Kilby Court to begin their careers and previously headlined the festival, is one of many anticipated bands coming to the 2024 Kilby Block Party.

Last year’s festival was certainly one for the books, welcoming over 25,000 fans from all over the world, from 50 U.S. states and over 15 different countries, according to a news release.

It saw big names taking the stage at the Utah State Fairpark from The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs to Japanese Breakfast and the Pixies. Other notable local talent who attended comprises of bands like Musor, The Plastic Cherries, The Backseat Lovers, and Ritt Momney.

Today’s release states that the upcoming Kilby Block Party aims to “elevate the festival experience to new heights” by bringing an “eclectic lineup that spans genres and generations, from established headliners to exciting emerging talent.”

See the full lineup of artists for the 2024 Kilby Block Party via their website and watch the recap for the 2023 festival here.

3-Day Passes for the 2024 Kilby Block Party will be available starting Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. MST, with single-day passes open at a later date.