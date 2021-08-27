Kids Under Construction: Team Project Rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Everyone knows parenting can be challenging.

ABC4 has teamed up with parenting journalist and expert Donna Tetreault

Today on Kids Under Construction, Tetreault along with licensed Clinical Psychiatrist and author Dr. Regine Muradian to talk about Team Project Rise.

Dr. Muradian says she Team Project Rise started during the pandemic to address the mental health needs of children during such a difficult time.

“I saw childrens’ mental health deteriorating,” Muradian tells ABC4’s Emily Clark. “I saw sadness, loneliness, and isolation,” she adds.

As a mother herself, Muradian continued with her efforts as she saw her own children, like many others, struggling with online learning.

She also works with teachers to help them recognize and address signs of mental health difficulties in their students.

“Teachers, they need mental health training, right? Just like they receive diversity training, they receive harassment training ” Muradian says.

She says this training is essential for teachers to help give them the necessary tools to help their students.

To learn more about Team Project Rise