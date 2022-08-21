VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4) – A Vineyard woman is in jail after picking her children up at school and driving with them in the car while intoxicated.

At around 3:15 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) were dispatched to one of the four elementary schools in Vineyard after staff at the school expressed concerns about one of the parents.

Staff “did not want to let the children go in the car” with the woman because of her condition, so the woman “got angry and went to sit in her car adjacent to the school playground,” according to a press release from UCSO.

The staff member reportedly believed the woman was “not well.”

As deputies arrived, the children “ran from staff, jumped over a fence,” and got in the car with their mother, who then drove away with them in the car, authorities say.

Deputies looked in areas in and around Vineyard for the woman and received information that she was at a nearby gas station.

The woman reportedly had a strong odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests before being arrested for DUI.

At the gas station, deputies “learned the woman had asked a stranger to take one of her children back to the school,” according to the press release.

Deputies then found that child at the school with school staff. The children were later released to another family member.

The woman reportedly was also under in the influence of marijuana.

The woman was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked driver license, no insurance, and a speeding warrant out of Lehi Justice Court.

“School staff in this incident are to be commended for noticing the condition of this woman,” UCSO states.

No further information is currently available.