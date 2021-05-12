Kids and COVID: Primary Children’s provides resource on how to talk about the vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Open and honest communication is vital when parents talk to their kids about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Intermountain Healthcare pediatrician, Dr. Neal Davis, said this allows both parties to speak their mind and do so respectfully.

He added parents understand their kids best, but said they need to be talking to kids daily to make sure any health issues they have are dealt with.

“I think it is good to be open with everything they are feeling and be able to talk through it,” said Davis. “I think that is the healthy thing, in general, to be able to share feelings and talk about how kids are feeling.”

Davis said Primary Children’s offers many tools to help with communication, including a website that shows parents how to talk about health issues with their kids as well as emotional well being.

That website is here.