SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Warner Bros. Pictures has announced the release dates of Kevin Costner’s new Utah-filmed Western epic, “Horizon: An American Saga.”

Chapter 1 and 2 of the Yellowstone star’s two-part film series, a pet project which took him 35 years to get made, according to ScreenRant, will be coming to theaters June 28, 2024 and August 16, 2024.

The epic, which was shot throughout Utah, explores the lure of the Old West and “how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many,” Warner Bros. said.

The film series reportedly spans a 15-year period, telling the story of America’s westward expansion and settlement before and after the Civil War. It is written and directed by Costner.

The studio goes on to describe the films as “an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

Why did he choose Utah to film this cinematic adventure? His answer is simple: “The State of Utah, with its intrinsic beauty, is the perfect backdrop for the story of Horizon and can be said to be its own character in our story,” Costner said in a press release back in March.

Aside from Costner, the film also features “Avatar” star Sam Worthington, “Anatomy of a Scandal” star Sienna Miller, and Jamie Campbell Bower, who recently received critical acclaim for his role as Vecna in the Netflix hit series “Stranger Things.”

Watch the teaser trailer for “Horizon: An American Saga” here.