Kenny Chesney heads to Utah this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Country superstar and eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney is coming to Utah this summer.

The singer will be performing at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on July 28, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Kicking off his “Here And Now 2022 Tour” in April from Tampa, Fla., Chesney will be joined by current CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Carly Pearce, throughout all amphitheater performance dates.

“There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate,” Chesney says. “The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It’s pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world.

Chesney is currently the only country artist in the Top 10 of Billboard’s “Top 25 Live Artists in 25 Years” and will be jamming out to classic hits along with newer tunes throughout his tour.

“Whether it’s a stadium full of people screaming ‘Noise’ at the top of their lungs, or ‘When The Sun Goes Down,’ or being quieter on ‘You & Tequila,’ or seeing all the lighters and cell phone lights out on the lawn at an amphitheater as people sing that first chorus of ‘Anything But Mine,’ you can sense how much these songs mean to people, and it’s incredible,” says Chesney.

“I never thought we’d be away from No Shoes Nation for three years,” he continues. “Now that we finally have the chance to spend the summer together again, I really wanted to provide as many opportunities as possible for everyone to come out and celebrate the music with us; the sense of community and the way we all feel so alive when we’re together celebrating what we love. Whether stadiums or amphitheaters, I can’t wait to see my favorite people in the world.”

To find out more about the tour and to purchase tickets, click here.