Keep troopers safe: Slow down, move over for vehicles on shoulder, Utah Highway Patrol says

UTAH (ABC4) – Even though Winter weather has been mild so far, snow is back in the forecast.

Ice and snow make roads slick which means troopers and other emergency responders will most likely be out and about handling crashes. This is why troopers with Utah Highway Patrol are reminding drivers to slow down and move over for vehicles on the shoulder.

UHP says every winter, troopers and their vehicles are hit when they are helping with crashes.

One UHP trooper, Brandon Glines’ vehicle was struck on January 24, 2021, by a driver who was travelling too fast for conditions, according to troopers.

Below is a video of a trooper nearly hit in a crash:

To help make sure troopers are able to get home safely to their families, they ask they you follow these steps:

SLOW DOWN – you should be traveling under the speed limit since it’s snowy and icy. Remain vigilant to conditions ahead.

DO NOT BRAKE SUDDENLY – when you get close to the crash site, slamming on your brakes can cause you to slide into the vehicles on the shoulder.

LOOK WHERE YOU WANT TO GO – not at the vehicles on the shoulder. Focus on the road ahead and look at the path you want to follow.

ICY ROAD CRASHES OFTEN HAPPEN IN MULTIPLES – If one car slides and crashes, it’s likely others will, too.

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN CHANGING LANES – Snow and slush can form ridges between lanes that can be really slippery and cause you to lose control. Avoid them if at all possible.

ALWAYS BUCKLE UP – Crash risk increases in bad weather, seat belts save lives.

WATCH FOR BLACK ICE – Black ice looks more like a wet spot than a patch of ice and causes many crashes.

BRIDGES FREEZE FIRST – Use extra caution on bridges the road on either side may just be wet, but the bridge may be icy.

THE ROAD BEHIND AN ACTIVE SNOW PLOW IS SAFER TO DRIVE ON – If you find yourself behind a snowplow, stay behind it and use extreme caution if you pass. Never pass on the right.

DON’T USE CRUISE CONTROL – Road surfaces and conditions are constantly changing – you need to be in full control.

GIVE YOURSELF MORE TIME -Traffic will likely be moving slower and if you rush, you really put yourself at risk of crashing.

If your vehicles can be moved, drive off the freeway – the road shoulder is dangerous, even when roads are dry.