Keep these tips from the National Weather Service in mind while traveling in wintry weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City sent out a tweet Sunday evening reminding Utahns to use extra care while driving in snow.
With wintry weather in the forecast for Thanksgiving week, the infographic offered the following three tips to stay safe:
Change the way you drive- Drive slower than you normally do and leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles on the road.
Don’t crowd the plow- Give plow trucks plenty of room and only pass when it is safe.
Stay alert- Keep your gas tank over half full at all times and if traveling, take frequent breaks and be aware of changing road conditions.
