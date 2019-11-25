Keep these tips from the National Weather Service in mind while traveling in wintry weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City sent out a tweet Sunday evening reminding Utahns to use extra care while driving in snow.

Remember your best practices for driving in the snow and Don't Crowd the Plow! #dontcrowdtheplow #utwx pic.twitter.com/5fnBsHtpJ7 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) November 24, 2019

With wintry weather in the forecast for Thanksgiving week, the infographic offered the following three tips to stay safe:

Change the way you drive- Drive slower than you normally do and leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles on the road.

Don’t crowd the plow- Give plow trucks plenty of room and only pass when it is safe.

Stay alert- Keep your gas tank over half full at all times and if traveling, take frequent breaks and be aware of changing road conditions.

