KEEP THE MASK: Here are some of the places in Utah that still require masks

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s April 10, which means Utah’s statewide mask mandate has come to an end…at least officially, but it’s not quite the time to toss those masks in the trash yet.

While the Utah Department of Health released a new state public health order on April 9 clarifying new guidelines for Utahns through June 15 that stop short of a blanketed statewide mask mandate, certain counties, cities, and businesses have enacted masks requirements of their own.

Places in Utah that will continue to require masks:

CITIES AND COUNTIES

Salt Lake City: Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced that the city’s mask mandate will continue indefinitely despite the lifting of the statewide mandate.

Grand County: Grand County officials announced that the county’s mask mandate will remain in effect through June 15. However, officials said that the county mandate can be lifted at any time if the state meets all of these 3 criteria. At the time of publishing this story, Grand County is the only Utah county to announce that its mask mandate will remain in place after the statewide mandate is lifted.

RETAIL

The following stores have announced they will continue to require customers to wear masks when inside its places of business:

Target

Walmart

Harmon’s

Costco

Kroger (parent company of Smith’s Food and Drug store)

Back in March, Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox shared businesses can – and should – require masks of workers and patrons.

NATIONAL PARKS

In February, the National Park Service announced a federal mask mandate that requires masks to be worn at all U.S. National Parks.

SPORTING EVENTS

Utah Jazz: While Utah’s statewide mask mandate ends on April 10, the Jazz and Vivint Arena will continue requiring masks at home games and all facility events.

Real Salt Lake: The club has announced that a maximum of 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend matches at Rio Tinto Stadium, but all fans must wear masks inside the stadium.

HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

Intermountain Healthcare: In March, Intermountain Healthcare announced that all facility employees and patients will continue to follow PPE guidelines and wear a procedure mask and eye protection. Caregivers in non-patient-facing areas will continue to wear cloth face coverings. On April 5, Intermountain Healthcare adjusted its visitor guidelines but kept its mask mandate in place.

University of Utah Health: On March 31, University of Utah Health announced that all patients, visitors, and staff members must wear a facemask at all time when inside U of U health facilities, “Regardless of current state, county or city guidelines”

SCHOOLS

K-12 Schools: Under House Bill 294, masks will still be required at all Utah K-12 schools through the end of the 2020-2021 school year (June 15).

BYU: At this time, according to its website, BYU will continue to require masks.

University of Utah: U of U officials say that at least for the rest of the 2020-2021 academic year, the University of Utah will require masks to be worn in all university-owned and operated buildings.

Utah State University: Utah State will continue to require masks at least through the completion of its spring semester

Weber State University: According to its website, Weber State will continue to require all members of its campus community to wear face coverings while in university facilities through at least June 25.

TRANSPORTATION

Salt Lake City Airport: Salt Lake City International will also continue to require those entering the airport to wear a face mask. This is in response to federal requirements. Further, only ticketed passengers, employees, and those doing business at the airport are allowed to enter the facilities.

GOVERNMENT/STATE BUILDINGS

On April 1, Gov. Spencer Cox extended the mask mandate for all state employees through May 31. Masks will also continue to be required at the following state facilities:

DABC liquor stores: On April 7, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced that masks will continue to be required at all Utah liquor and wine stores beyond April 10.

Utah courthouses: According to the latest information on its website, masks will continue to be required at all state and local courthouses.

This list will be updated as more entities announce extensions of their mask mandates.

If we missed something, please email cproffer@nexstar.tv to suggest any additions to this list.