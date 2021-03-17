‘Keep kids safe’: Uintah School District shares school bus safety tips

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4- The Uintah School District took to social media to make sure all drivers know the rules to keep their students safe as they ride the bus to school.

The district says that their drivers are seeing an increase in drivers running school bus red lights, which is illegal.

With that in mind, here are some tips from the district that all drivers should follow in order to keep students safe:

According to state law, if a school bus is displaying alternating flashing red light signals, visible from the front or the rear, other drivers are REQUIRED to stop before reaching the bus. Do not proceed until the flashing red lights stop.

If you are traveling on a two-lane roadway, drivers traveling in both directions are REQUIRED to stop.

If you are traveling on a four-lane roadway without a median, drivers traveling in both directions are REQUIRED to stop.

Uintah School District bus involved in crash





If you are traveling on a divided highway having four or more lanes with a median separating the traffic, it is only REQUIRED for the vehicles traveling in both lanes behind the school bus to stop. Drivers traveling in the opposite direction do not have to stop.

If you are traveling on a highway having five or more lanes and having a shared center turn lane, it is only REQUIRED for the vehicle in both lanes behind the school bus to come to a complete stop. Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction are not legally required to stop.

School bus drivers may report drivers who improperly pass school buses. The report may be forwarded to law enforcement for investigation.

According to the district, fines range from $100 to $500, and a conviction for passing a school bus illegally, which can lead to an increase in insurance rates.

“Our top priority is to transport kids safely. Please help our bus drivers keep our kids safe. Stop when you see the flashing red lights,” the district said in a Facebook post