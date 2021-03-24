Kearns mayor hoping for justice in Nicole Solorio-Romero’s murder

KEARNS, Utah. (ABC4) — Five people are now in jail in connection with the alleged murder and disappearance of Kearns woman, 25-year-old Nicole Solorio-Romero.

As ABC4 reported in February, the Unified Police Department asked for the community’s help in finding Solorio-Romero, who had been forcibly taken from her home.

Wednesday was a big break in this investigation as three more people, on top of the already two, were arrested for the alleged murder and disappearance of Solorio-Romero.

Unified Police tell ABC4 they served four separate search warrants at four different locations Tuesday night.

“A lot is still happening,” said Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler. “A lot still going on but really our key focus is finding Nicole.”

The charging documents from February said Solorio-Romero was shot in the back of the head and her body disposed of because she “knew too much.”

The charging documents from Wednesday said that 22-year-old Fernando Marquez and 38-year-old Carolina Marquez, both of Mexico, have been taken into custody. Both are being held on charges of murder, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice.

A third person, 27-year-old Ivan Jesus Acosta, has also been arrested for kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

“Somebody out there knows something; that’s what we know,” said Cutler. “Someone knows where Nicole is.”

Cutler said help from the community especially in Kearns where the shooting happened is still needed.

“People sometimes don’t realize what they know or they think we probably already know that,” said Cutler. “They think we figured you already knew. We may not. Please tell us. It’s better we get told multiple times than not at all.”

Cutler said community members can stay anonymous.

Kearns Mayor Kelly Bush released a statement Wednesday:

“The investigation is on-going in the kidnapping and murder of Nicole Solorio- Romero. The Kearns Precinct and the Unified Police Department are working together to bring resolution to this case and justice for Nicole. Kearns residents will continue to see increased law enforcement presence in the neighborhoods and on the streets as officers and detectives continue their investigation of this case and other crimes that have challenged the community. It is important that we solve these crimes and keep Kearns safe.”