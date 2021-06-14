Kearns man crashes through multiple fences, fires gun, taken into custody

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to a report that a car had crashed into multiple fences in Kearns, Sunday.

According to Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen, the incident started near 5000 South Heath Avenue with an argument between a couple who were in a car. During the argument, “the man pulled out a gun and fired into the floor of the car, and threatened to kill himself.”

Hansen states that during the commotion, the man then crashed the car through several fences near Mountain Man Park.

UPD says the incident was first being investigated as a kidnapping but is now being considered an aggravated assault. The woman was not hurt, but visibly shaken. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The man has since been taken into custody and has been arrested.

