SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Dept. (SLCPD) SWAT Team was called to the scene after a Kearns man barricaded himself inside his home overnight.

On Friday, Dec. 16, SLCPD detectives requested help finding Donald Zephry Woehler, 34, who had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case.

Detectives reportedly went to Woehler’s last known address in the 4400 block of West Sun Dr. in Kearns, and began watching the house to see if he was home.

While watching the house, detectives saw Woehler leave on a motorcycle, driving in a reckless manner “to spot anyone following him,” a release states.

Detectives continued watching the house, and when Woehler later returned, officers knocked on the door and “made multiple attempts” to communicate with him.

Due to the circumstances, SLCPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene. At this time, Woehler had barricaded himself inside the home and refused commands to exit.

A release states that Woehler “eventually came out of the home” without further incident, and he was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Woehler has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2004.

The SLCPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) is a specialty unit within the department responsible for combating violent crime, by identifying and apprehending violent criminals and fugitives. This unit works under the SLCPD Special Operations Division but also works closely with the Investigations, Patrol and Data and Research divisions to identify and direct targeted enforcement of hot spot areas and areas of rising violent crime.