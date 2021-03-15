Kearns ‘is a safe place to live;’ Precinct Chief responds to recent violent crimes

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – After numerous incidents, some deadly, occurred in Kearns over the last few months, the Kearns Precinct chief is promising the community “is a safe place to live.”

Since September 2020, Kearns has seen multiple fatal shootings, a deadly kidnapping, and slashed tires.

“Over the past months there have been several incidents in Kearns that have caused many to be concerned,” Chief Levi Hughes says in the letter. “First, Kearns is a safe place to live. The crimes you’ve seen on the news are not random acts of violence. Each one of these horribly sad cases have all been perpetrated with a specific intent.”

Chief Hughes goes on to say, “These are not random cases awith random bystanders being victimized.”

Since June of 2020, Chief Hughes has served in his role. Since then, he says they “have closed multiple drug homes and charged suspects” while also focusing “heavily on gang problems with great effort and even created a detective who is assigned to help ‘at risk’ youth.”

He goes on to say the Kearns Precinct has redesigned its patrol model, which ensures “every street in Kearns is driven by a police officer every week.”

Chief Hughes’ letter continues, saying, “I’m very proud of our Kearns Police Department! I want you to know that our department loves Kearns. I know that some of you who read this not feel the same about us. Not every interaction with a police officer is pleasant. However, I can tell you that I will not tolerate any of my officers turning their backs on this community. These brave men and women will never get the true credit they deserve. They work hard and risk their lives on a regular basis for you. None of them are looking for a thank you but there are times we need your understanding…today is one of those times.”

In closing, Chief Hughes encourages his community to report crimes to police, not on social media.

“We are part of your community and we truly care!” the chief closes the letter, which you can read in full here.

Three people have been arrested after a man was killed in a Kearns shooting incident in March. Authorities say the shooting occurred after an altercation among people in cars gathered in the parking lot of the church, which led to several shots being fired. One person who was inside a car in the parking lot was killed. Authorities tell ABC4 that the person who died in the vehicle is being investigated as a crash, not a murder.

Two men are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 25-year-old Kearns woman in late February.

In early February, a man was killed after exchanging gunfire with authorities in Kearns. He allegedly pointed a gun at his 15-year-old grandson, threatening to kill him, before firing multiple shots at officers.

In November, a teen accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend in Kearns while being a police officer was rearrested after the Salt Lake County District Attorney determined he was a danger to society.

In September, a documented gang member on parole was arrested for allegedly shooting multiple rounds at the wrong Kearns home.

In August, a man died following an officer-involved shooting in Kearns during a pursuit.