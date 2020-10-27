Kearns High School playoff football game canceled after positive COVID-19 tests

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Kearns High School has canceled its playoff football game on Friday against East due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The announcement was made in a letter sent out by the school to parents of players in the football program on October 20.

According to the letter, 87 members of the program, including players and coaches, were tested for the virus.

“As those results have come back today, it is clear that the number of new confirmed cases and the rate of transmission is high enough that the Salt Lake County Health Department has now formally recommended that our team not participate further in the playoffs,” Kearns High principal Maile Loo said in a letter to parents of Kearns High football players.

The letter did not directly say the number of players and staff members that tested positive for the virus.

“We again express our sadness and pride and hope that this wonderful group of young men will hold their heads high for the way they have represented our school and community,” Principal Loo added in the letter.

Kearns earned the #5 overall seed and a first round bye in the 6A playoffs after an 8-1 season. Last Thursday, the Granite School District announced Kearns had to forfeit its game because three players tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, however, the team was given another chance with the team re-testing on Saturday. But now the rollercoaster ride is over for the Cougars.

East will face either American Fork or Copper Hills in the 6A quarterfinals next week.

