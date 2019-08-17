Kearns football player honored after shooting death; case still unsolved

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – The death of Neko Jardine — a Kearns High grad known for his prowess on the football field and his smile off the field — is an unsolved mystery.

On Friday night, hundreds of friends and family members came to the football game to honor him and push for justice.

Family members say, Jardine, who was shot and killed in West Valley last month, was trying to stop a fight when he was shot and killed.

Police say they haven’t identified any suspects in the case and they are pushing the public to provide more information.

“This was not two gangs,” said his cousin.

“This was one gang member going to a party and murdering a 19-year-old kid and taking him away from his grandma and his mom.”

