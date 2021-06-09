KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters saved the day at a home in Kearns — but not in the way you might expect.

Rather than putting on their normal fire safety gear, crews took a break from their flame-extinguishing duties to help a person in need with their yard work.

Fire crews responded to a home in Kearns Tuesday after reports that a resident had a medical episode while mowing their lawn, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

After stabilizing the patient, the ladder crew stayed to finish the job while the resident was transported to the hospital.

Courtesy: Unified Fire Authority

Courtesy: Unified Fire Authority

Photos from the Unified Fire Authority’s Facebook post show the men in uniform mowing the patient’s lawn during the heat of the day.

It is unknown when the resident will return to their home, but when they do, they’re bound to be met with a pleasant surprise.