WASHINGTON D.C., (ABC4) – A Kaysville woman was sentenced to 30 days in prison and three years of probation for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Janet Buhler, of Kaysville, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building.

Despite two dozen letters written in support of Buhler, she still was sentenced to prison time.

Buhler’s attorney submitted a sentencing memorandum to the judge explaining the Kaysville woman’s deep regret in participating in the January 6 events.

Buhler attended the riot with her stepson, Michael Hardin. The two entered the capitol and Buhler was observed on video surveillance cheering when rioters appear to have forced their way through the East Rotunda doors.

The two also took some pictures in the Senate gallery. They eventually left the capitol after police officers informed them of how to exit the building.

Hardin, a former Salt Lake City Police Officer, was sentenced in April to 18 months of probation after entering a guilty plea earlier this year.

During the investigation, police received a tip telling federal authorities Hardin texted him, “We stormed the Capitol, I am in Here now. I know you don’t like Trump, but He is the rightful President!”