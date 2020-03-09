Kaysville Police: Someone stole the toilet paper from the department’s restrooms

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Kaysville are questioning the extreme obsession of toilet paper after someone stole theirs from the departments public restrooms.

In a post on their Facebook, police said they love their community and are here to serve, but police need toilet paper too.

“For those of you preparing for the Coronavirus, what is the need for the hoarding of toilet paper?,” the post stated. “The Kaysville Community must be in a state of crisis that someone has resorted to obtaining all the toilet paper from the KPD’s public restrooms.”

The post comes after many retailers around the country have reported shortages of toilet paper, masks, sanitizer and water, forcing stores to limit purchases.

According to KTLA5, retailers are having to take drastic action to limit the number of toilet paper rolls, face masks and hand sanitizer bottles each person can buy as customers “stockpile goods over fears of the novel coronavirus outbreak.”

Costco in Chino Hills, California

The epidemic has infected more than 97,000 people and killed 3,300 globally, leading to growing alarm that has resulted in mass bulk buying around the world.

In the United States, Kroger was forced to cap individual purchases of “sanitization, cold and flu-related products,” and Home Depot is curbing the number of face masks placed online and in stores.

As supplies are low everywhere, Kaysville Police said they would just like to go back to the days where people obsessed over power poles instead of toilet paper.

