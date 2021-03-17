Kaysville Police searching for runaway teen

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a runaway teen last seen on March 9.

Lexi Derose, 16, was last seen at the juvenile receiving center in Kaysville.

She is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall , weighs 110 pounds with long black hair and braces.

Officials say she has friends in the Clearfield and Ogden area as well as a father that lives in San Diego. She has previously run away in California in order to come to her mother’s home in Utah, police said.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Kaysville Police or email jowens@kaysvillecity.com