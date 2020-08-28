Kaysville police search for robbery suspect

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Kaysville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Bowman’s Marketplace Thursday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening, officers were dispatched to a robbery that had occurred at 326 N. Main St. at the America First Credit Union inside of Bowman’s Marketplace.

The robbery suspect was described as a white male, being 6 feet tall with brown hair. He was reportedly wearing a cream long-sleeve shirt, black pants, light colored mask, and a dark colored hat in the front, with lighter colored netting in the back.

Kaysville Police Department

Kaysville Police ask that if you witnessed the incident inside of the marketplace, or have any information on this case to please contact Detective Isaacson at 801-497-7085 or email him at cisaacson@kaysvillecity.com and reference case number K20-06130.