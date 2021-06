KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are seeking clues regarding an animal cruelty case out of Kaysville.

According to the Kaysville Police Department, between June 24 and June 27, a person is believed to have demonstrated animal cruelty toward a cat near 300 W. and 200 N.

It is unknown what the feline’s current condition is. Officers say the case remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this case contact Sgt. Turner at 801-546-1131 or lturner@kaysvillecity.gov.