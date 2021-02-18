Kaysville Police officer, wife cleared of connection to racist comments on ABC4 Facebook page

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – After an investigation, officials have determined a Utah officer and his wife have been found to have no involvement in racist comments reportedly posted on one of ABC4’s social media pages.

According to Kaysville Police, their department was contacted in late May 2020 by multiple sources indicating that it appeared that the wife of Kaysville Police Officer Criddle had made racist comments on an ABC4 Facebook post reporting on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police say that while Officer Criddle was not accused of racism or posting the comments, he was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

“The investigation involved interviewing numerous people, subpoenaing the records of private companies, and extracting data from digital devices,” Kaysville Police say.

Kaysville Police continue, explaining that throughout the investigation, multiple people came forward with unsolicited information about a suspect believed to have created a fake account, posing as Officer Criddle’s wife, and posting those comments.

“The investigation revealed evidence that this suspect had perpetrated these same types of offenses multiple times in the past,” authorities say. “Evidence indicated that the suspect had done this to Officer Criddle’s wife as well as numerous other people that (s)he had conflicts with over the last several years.”

Police say the internal investigation and a criminal investigation conducted by an outside agency produced no indication that Officer Criddle or his wife had any involvement with the racist post in question or any other racist actions or inclinations.

“The internal investigation into the matter has been closed and Officer Criddle will be returned to full-duty, effective immediately,” Kaysville Police say.