Kaysville Police Department warning public of phone scam

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Police Department took to social media to warn the public about a recent phone scam.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the scam involves someone calling claiming to be Detective Carl Hayden contacting a person about a warrant.

The Kaysville Police Department says that they do not have a Detective Hayden that works at their department. They also added in the post that the department will never contact anyone about their warrants.

“If you receive one of these calls, please hang up, and block the number,” the department advised.