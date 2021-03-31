Kaysville home total loss after second fire in recent years

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews in Kaysville battled a house fire late Monday night – and this isn’t the first blaze at the home.

At around 10:30 p.m., Davis County dispatch received multiple 911 calls for a home engulfed in flames in the 1100 South block of Sunset Drive in Kaysville.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the home fully-involved in fire.

Units from Layton, Farmington, North Davis, and South Davis Metro were called in to assist in battling the fire. Kaysville Fire Department shared the below photos of the fire, which show the home engulfed in the inferno, burned down to the frame.

It took about two hours for crews to reach “fire control,” but authorities tell ABC4 the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.