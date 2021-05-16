Kaysville Fire department fakes investigation as joke

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A joke between the Kaysville Police Department and Kaysville Fire Department has community members laughing, and you will never guess why.

On May 14, in an attempt to get the Kaysville Fire Department Public Information Officer to post on Facebook, the fire and police department posted about a fake investigation involving a string of fictional cases involving a “red bandit”.

The post reads, “The Kaysville Police Department is investigating a string of property damage cases around the city. Police report that doorbell cameras have captured a male suspect wearing all red and yelling “oh yeahhh!” actively causing the damage in local neighborhoods,” they joke. “A red fluid was left behind at each scene.”

The team even went as far as including a quote from the department’s detective, Brandon Woolf. “We just took a DNA test. Turns out it’s 100% that pitcher,” Woolf adds while pointing to a photo of the Kool-Aid man standing next to a damaged vehicle.

According to the agencies, both officers and firefighters were hoping to use the “joke” to remind their Kaysville Fire department PIO to “come out of hiding”, and to start posting back on social media.

“The Kaysville Fire Facebook Guy has been missing in action for some time and should probably get back to posting witty, sarcastic, and sometimes satirical posts online…Any leads on the case should be reported to the Kaysville Police Department,” they laugh.