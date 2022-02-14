Kaysville Fire crews deliver baby in home

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Crews at the Kaysville Fire Department responded to a very special case over the weekend — an emergency baby delivery.

The Kaysville Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a childbirth taking place at a residence on Saturday.

Davis County dispatch first received the call and provided birthing instructions over the phone as crews rushed over to assist the mother.

Officials say they arrived just in time to successfully deliver the baby. Both we transported by paramedics to a local hospital for follow-up treatment.

After a healthy, successful birth, both the mother and the baby are “doing great,” officials say.

Kaysville Fire offers a sincere “Congrats to the parents!”