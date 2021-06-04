Kaysville family calls theft of LGBTQ+ rainbow flag ‘cowardly act’

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Kaysville family is responding to their LGBTQ+ rainbow pride flag being stolen and burned, and thanking the community for their support.

Early Thursday morning, Kaysville Police were called to a home after the family found their LGBTQ+ flag burned and a derogatory note left behind.

“This is an active investigation and Kaysville detectives are investigating this as a possible hate crime,” Kaysville Police announced Thursday.

Friday morning, Kaysville Police shared a statement from the family, which you can read below:

2021 is the first year our family is proudly flying the Pride flag in support of a family member who recently came out as LGBTQ+. We woke the morning of June 3rd to find this symbol of love and acceptance cut down from our flag pole and burned, and a hate-filled note posted in its place. This cowardly act was done in the dead of night and security cameras captured the vandal running away after committing the act.

While we were shocked to realize a hate crime could be committed in quiet Kaysville, and at first felt victimized, our family soon felt an outpouring of love from the community. Kaysville police were quick to respond and took the crime seriously. Many wonderful people offered to replace our Pride flag – and a replacement was flying before the end of the day – and have offered to fly flags in solidarity. Many notes of love and understanding were received expressing care and compassion.

We thank those who recognize the wrong and choose love instead – whether you reached out or simply shook your head. No one deserves to be hated for who they love. Join us in flying a Pride flag this month to show that love always triumphs over hate.

If you have any information about the incident, Kaysville Police ask that you contact Detective J. Nicholas at 801-497-7082 or jnicholas@kaysvillecity.com and reference case number K21-03783.

The incident came just two days after Governor Spencer Cox declared June LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“We must encourage relevant and vital conversations about what it means to love each other, understand our differences, and support our LGBTQ+ friends and family members,” Gov. Cox says in the declaration. “We can strengthen resilience in the LGBTQ+ community through family and community inclusion and by providing access to help, and giving them our support, respect, understanding, and friendship.”

In April, a video began circulating on social media of a student at Ridgeline High School cutting down an LGBTQ pride flag during the school’s Diversity Week. In February, a stolen LGBTQ flag in Eagle Mountain was replaced with an apology letter.