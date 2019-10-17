Kaysville bishop accused of distributing child porn

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A former bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is behind bars, accused of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to arresting documents, 61-year-old Timothy James Hallows admitted to distributing child porn images while using Skype.

Police records state thousands of images were found on his computer.

“Hallows stated the children are not real, and provided several incidents

of justification and rationalization for the conduct,” arresting documents state.

When asked if he had “hands-on sexual contact” with young children he told investigators he took pictures of children on camping trips while acting as a bishop for The Church. The details of those pictures were not included in arresting documents.

Documents state Hallows was told investigators believe that he has had sexual contact with children.

“He stated ‘uh-huh’, and shook his head in affirmation,” arresting documents state. “Hallows rationalized several reasons why he believed he would fail the polygraph.”

Given his access to children, investigators believe Hallows may have had inappropriate contact with children.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davis County Police Dept. at (801) 451-4100.

Hallows was booked on eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent ABC4 the following statement:

“The allegations against this individual are serious and deeply troubling. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has no tolerance for abuse of any kind, including child pornography, and teaches its members and leaders that such behavior is offensive to God and to His Church. When local leaders learned of these allegations, this individual was immediately removed from any position that would place him in close contact with youth or children. This is done to ensure the safety of others and to allow this individual to address these serious allegations.”

Hotlines

Internet Crimes Against Children: Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

Sexual Assault: If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

