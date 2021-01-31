Kayakers discover body near Jordan River, Officers investigate scene

UTAH (ABC4) – A group of kayakers discovered a man’s body lying near the Jordan River, Sunday.

On January 31, Salt Lake City officials say a group of kayakers located a body laying on the east bench of the Jordan River near the International Peace Gardens, Sunday.

According to Salt Lake City Lt. Steve Woodridge, after dispatch was informed around 1:15 p.m., the Salt Lake City Fire Department water rescue team then immediately approached the individual and determine they were deceased.

Officers say it is too early in the investigation to consider foul play.

The incident remains under investigation as officials figure out a cause.

ABC4 will update as more develops.