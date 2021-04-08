Kane Brown to make Vivint Arena tour stop in October

Kane Brown performs “Be Like That” at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Amid all these “what ifs” as COVID-19 restrictions begin lifting, one thing appears certain – live concerts are coming back.

Another country singer has announced a tour stop in Salt Lake City – multi-platinum, five-time AMA award-winning entertainer Kane Brown will perform at Vivint Arena on October 9.

Vivint Arena announced its first full-capacity arena show on April 7 – a 2022 tour stop by country singer Eric Church.

Tickets for Brown’s concert will go on sale on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

Brown’s stop in Salt Lake City is one of 35 North American stops for the ‘Blessed & Free Tour.’

Starting on October 1, Brown will visit all 29 NBA basketball arenas. He’ll be the first country artists to headline every NBA arena in a single tour, according to organizers.

Vivint Arena and the Utah Jazz recently announced they will continue to require masks at home games and facility events, even after the statewide mask mandate ends on April 10. There is no word yet on what COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place when Brown’s tour comes to Salt Lake City.