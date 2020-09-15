Kane Brown to hold ‘drive-in’ concert in Tooele on Sept. 26

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah was not left out when country singer Kane Brown scheduled his ‘drive-in’ tour across the U.S.

Encore Drive-In Nights featuring Kane Brown, Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen and Lauren Alaina will air at drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada on Saturday, September 26.

The show was recorded live, exclusively for this one-night-only event.

“Kane Brown is such a fantastic and talented performer and you know he was going to bring the energy and enthusiasm that his fans love on his own. But now we’ve also added Jimmie, Granger and Lauren to the show — I mean, are you kidding me?” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live. “All of these young stars performing for the same concert now officially makes this show one of the best collections of young country artists that are driving the genre forward. We can’t wait to see it!”

The concert features behind-the-scenes interviews and cinematic storytelling, according to a press release issued by Encore Drive-In Nights.

Granger Smith will be the opening act for the show which will be held at the Motor Vu Theater located at 4055 North State Highway 36 in Tooele at approximately 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now at ticketmaster.com/encore-kanebrown.

Important Event Safety Info

Concert guests and staff will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local public health mandates in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Vehicle spacing

Entering/exiting your vehicle

Window guidelines

PPE for staff

Contactless payment and ticketing systems

Restroom management, guidelines and procedures

General Rules

Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck (RVs and limousines not permitted).

You will only need to purchase one (1) ticket per vehicle of no more than six people. All guests must have a seatbelt.

Parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. The show is expected to be full. Please arrive early. Gates typically open an hour before showtime.

Theater staff reserves the right to move cars as needed. Guests must follow theater speed limits, cones, and marked lanes. Once a vehicle or person leaves the theater, no re-entry will be permitted.

Shows will go on rain or shine.

Prepare Before You Attend