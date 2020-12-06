K9 sniffs out methamphetamine and fentanyl pills during traffic stop in Iron Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Iron County Sheriff’s Office

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Iron County traffic stop leads to drug bust Sunday.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday Corporal S Peterson and K9 Vojak responded to assist the Utah Highway Patrol on a traffic stop near mile marker 60 on I-15.

During the stop, Vojak was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle on a free air sniff. Officials say Vojak alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine was located in one box and approximately 2.9 pounds of what is believed to be fentanyl pills were located in a second box, officials add.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots