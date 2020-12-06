K9 sniffs out methamphetamine and fentanyl pills during traffic stop in Iron Co.

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Iron County traffic stop leads to drug bust Sunday.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday Corporal S Peterson and K9 Vojak responded to assist the Utah Highway Patrol on a traffic stop near mile marker 60 on I-15.

During the stop, Vojak was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle on a free air sniff. Officials say Vojak alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine was located in one box and approximately 2.9 pounds of what is believed to be fentanyl pills were located in a second box, officials add.