Juveniles in custody after high speed chase

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple juveniles were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after they led police on a chase from West Valley City into Salt Lake City.

West Valley City Police say the chase started at about 3100 South Redwood Road when they spotted a stolen car. When police tried to stop it the driver took off.

The chase went from there all the way to 1700 South and 300 East in Salt Lake City where the driver hit a curb and came to a stop.

No one was injured in the crash and the car suffered minor damage.

Seven juveniles in the car, including the 17-year-old driver, were taken into custody. Police say they also found alcohol in the car.