Juvenile stabbed at Willow Park in Logan, suspect in custody

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A juvenile male has been transported to a local hospital after allegedly being stabbed in Logan, Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a fight at Willow Park near the batting cages. As officers drove to the scene, they received a call stating that a person had been shot in the abdomen. Witnesses provided the description of the car of the alleged suspect to police.

Officers later located the suspect, an adult male, and took him into custody for questioning.

His identity has not been released.

Meanwhile, other officers arrived at Willow Park to locate the juvenile that had reportedly been shot. They located an injured juvenile who was transported to Logan Regional Hospital to be treated for what police now believe to be stab wounds.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is released.