Juvenile in custody after wrong-way freeway high-speed chase in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A juvenile is currently in custody after taking officers on a high-speed chase through West Valley City Tuesday night.

According to West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt, officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near 3800 West 3500 South just after 10 p.m.

As responding officers arrived, they noticed a car fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver entered the SR 201 freeway and then merged onto I-15 going north in the southbound lanes. Officers terminated the pursuit and troopers with Utah Highway Patrol were notified.

A trooper observed the vehicle exit at 1300 South and park the car in a parking lot at 500 West where the driver, along with two other juvenile passengers ran on foot.

After containment was set up and K9s were brought in, the three 17-year-old males were apprehended.

No weapon was found, and while an item was observed being thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit, officers were only able to locate a glass bottle in the area. The car was not stolen, said Merritt.

Merritt said the driver was taken to juvenile detention where he will have to answer to fleeing from police and driving the wrong way on the freeway. The other two juveniles were released to their parents and will be summoned to juvenile court for fleeing from police on foot.

