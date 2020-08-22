Justified: SLCPD officer cleared for wounding car theft suspect in January

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – An intense encounter with a suspected car thief back in January resulted in a Salt Lake City Police officer shooting the suspect at close range. Now seven and half months later, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office ruled that use of force was justified.

It was late afternoon on January 8 when SLCPD Officers Jordan Winegar and Steven Hunter approached an allegedly stolen red Mustang driven by 20-year-old Tyler Webster.

When he didn’t comply, Officer Winegar’s deploys his Taser but it has no effect on the driver. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill explains what happened next.

“With the Mustang in reverse gear, Mr. Webster pressed on the accelerator and revved up the engine. The car quickly moved backwards toward Officer Winegar and the open passenger door in the process hit Officer Winegar in his right hip and his right arm,” Gill said Friday. “The force of the car hit and he actually ended up dropping his Taser and as he’s being dragged that’s when he goes on gun.”

As Webster continued to back up, Officer Winegar fired five shots.

“He knew that he only had one chance and a short time to stop the driver before he was run over by the car or be crushed against the guardrail,” Gill said. “That’s when he decides at that moment to use deadly force. He fires five shots. Two of them hit the suspect. One I believe in the leg and the other in the arm area.”

Still, Webster appeared to be trying to get the car in gear before finally giving up. Gill said the key factors here are that Officer Winegar attempted to use non-lethal force and that his life was in immediate danger.

“He absolutely can articulate a risk to himself and a safety concern to himself under our state statute for the use of deadly force in that scenario,” Gill said. “Our conclusion was that Officer Winegar’s uses of deadly force was justified under Utah state law….Therefore we decline to file criminal charges against Officer Winegar for his use of deadly force in this matter.”

Mr. Webster has recovered from his wounds and is awaiting trial on charges of assault on a peace officer, auto theft and failure to respond to the command of an officer.