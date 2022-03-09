TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4) -The old saying goes “here we go again.” The second part of an early week storm dropping more road snow across northern Utah Highways making for a mess of the mid-week morning commute.

“With these cold temperatures there’s still the potential of black ice on the road,” says Sargeant Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol.

Roden tells ABC4, troopers responded to over 45 crashes Wednesday morning due to slick spots on the road- one of those included a 9-car pileup on I-15 in Ogden, sending a 3-year-old girl to the hospital in critical condition, where the child later died.

“With ice and stuff people are just going too fast to react to a hazard, they’re just going too fast and lose control,” says Roden.

Parts of Utah county and the Tooele valleys get a healthy dose of the snow as well with winter weather advisories going until 5:00 this afternoon.

For Michael Struthwolf who does snow removal – he says this morning’s storm didn’t cause too much of a headache compared to the one on Sunday.

“Coming in the other day on i-80 was miserable, we got 10 to 12 inches out here in Tooele County,” says Struthwolf.

As one would imagine operating a snow removal business, keeping a close eye on the weather is a part of the gig as well as the price at the pump.

“I mean I had 50 miles left and I’m up to $135 right now filling up my diesel and my two other trucks for snow removal,” Struthwolf tells ABC4.

Struthwolf says he budgets for necessities like gas for his snow removal, but it’s a task topping off all of the needed vehicles, he tells ABC4 that “in the past 24 hours the price of gas seems to be climbing, I’m just trying to keep on top of everything.”