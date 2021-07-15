‘Just let me kill you’: Man who murdered 2 younger brothers now tries to kill ‘someone old’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man previously convicted of killing his two younger brothers is now facing charges for attempting to kill a fellow inmate.

Aza Ray Vidinhar is already serving a sentence of 15 years to life for murdering his 10 and 4-year-old brothers in 2013 — stabbing one of them 88 times and the other 28 times — when he was just 15 years old.

Now at the age of 23, he has also been charged with attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

These latest charges come after Vidinhar attempted to strangle a 66-year-old inmate inside a Utah State Prison cell.

A probable cause statement from police indicates that Vidinhar entered the man’s cell with a cord in hand, later saying he “had already killed two young people with his hands and now wants to fulfill his dream of killing someone old with his hands.”

After shoving the other cellmate out of the room and closing the door behind him, Vidinhar told the inmate he “was going to kill an old man and make it easy on him,” charging documents state.

Vidinhar was then able to put the inmate in a chokehold and cut off his air supply for a time, later telling him to “stop fighting it and just let me kill you,” according to the charges.

During the struggle, another inmate walked by the cell and heard the man shout “help me this guy is going to kill me,” charging documents show.

A nearby deputy was then alerted ran into the cell to pull Vidinhar off the man.

This isn’t the first time Vidinhar has gotten violent with other inmates. He was previously sentenced to up to five years in prison for assaulting a juvenile inmate