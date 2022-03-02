HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – As the country began to lock down in the early months of 2020, the United States Labor Department reported that tens-of-millions of Americans lost their jobs because of the pandemic. To make matters worse, the price of groceries increased while supplies decreased. During that time, one Utah family got creative and started a business to help others enhance their food storage. The solution was simple as: “Just add water.”

From fresh to frozen to completely dried out, Family Freeze Dry in Harrisville specializes in freeze dried goods.

“Candies have exploded,” owner Dane Atkin told ABC4. Candies explode in size during the freeze dry process, however, that’s not what Atkin means. It’s the popularity of freeze-dried candy that is really blowing up across Utah.

From grocery stores to gas stations, freeze-dried goodies are filling up shelves across the Beehive State. An assortment of different candies also fills up the shelves at Family Freeze Dry. Atkin added, “We are in talks with Associated Foods to try to not only bring it to everybody in Utah, but some surrounding states as well where it’s not so popular.”

Atkin and his wife started their business more than one year ago. “My favorite thing is the Bit-O-Honey that we do,” Atkin told ABC4. Over time, the family has learned how to best dry each different kind of candy the store offers to make sure their customers are fully satisfied.

“We started out of our garage in July of 2020, so during the pandemic, and we were operating under what’s called cottage food law,” Atkin explained. As the pandemic began to freeze the economy and Utahns began to tighten their budgets, the Atkins began to dry their neighbors’ food.

“Our idea was to open up and help people with their food storage,” Atkin added. “Instead of walking into a big box store and getting the eggs and bacon that are already freeze dried, and still have preservatives in it, we wanted people to be able to bring their own food, their own recipes, and essentially let them use our machines and be able to freeze dry their own food for their food storage.”

As more people turned to the Atkin family to freeze dry their food to cut down on food waste and increase their food storage during a time when the economy was becoming increasingly worrisome, a friend of the Atkins suggested they start freeze drying candy as well.

Atkin told ABC4 that the business can use any brand of candy and sell it once it’s been freeze dried. However, he explained that the packaging cannot use the trademarked name of whatever candy is inside.

That’s when the business really took off. In June 2021, the Atkin family moved the business from the garage to a brick-and-mortar store in Harrisville. However, opening a business during the pandemic has not been easy. Atkin said from dealing with illness, supply-chain issues, labor shortages, and having to compete with large chains raising their starting wage, it’s been a fight to get the business where it is today. Nonetheless, Atkin told ABC4 that it has been worth every sleepless night because he and his wife are able to spend more time with their kids, even if that time often takes place at the store.

Why freeze drying? Atkin explained that freeze drying makes food incredibly shelf stable. Depending on what a customer dries, that food can then be stored safely for up to 30 years. Even fully prepared meals. Then, when it’s time to eat that meal, “All you have to do is add water to it and it will rehydrate to its normal form. It’s very, very hard to tell if you didn’t know it was freeze dried that it’s actually been freeze dried,” explained Atkin.

Freeze drying is different from dehydrating, and it is not a quick process like flash freezing. While small candies dry quickly, a meal can take anywhere from 24 to 36 hours.

The equipment uses subzero temperatures to freeze the food. It then creates a vacuum chamber which draws out all the moisture out of the food. The moisture collects on a drum that encircles the food and the ice is slowly dried and drains out of the machine. The food is then left with zero water content.

As the family continues to expand the business, customers are still able to bring their meals into the store to be freeze dried.