Jury finds Utah man guilty of murder

EMERY COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A jury found Brandon samples guilty on all counts including murder.

Samples was charged with murdering William Randy Jones in April 2019.

According to witnesses, samples used a baseball bat and severely beat Jones over the head and body causing his death. Authorities said Samples believed Jones was a snitch and lured him to a remote area in Emery County.

The jury reached the verdict after three days of testimony. He was found guilty of murder, three counts of obstruction of justice and desecration of a body.

He’ll be sentenced March 24.