Jury finds Ogden man guilty in parking lot murder

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been found guilty of a shooting that left a man dead in a parking lot back in June 2018.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Keshaun Mykel Puente of Ogden, he pleaded guilty on Monday to a first-degree murder charge and three other charges of felony discharge of a firearm.

A jury found Puente guilty of shooting and killing 23-year-old Denero Lamar Snider.

Keyshaun Mykel Puente

Police first arrived at the parking lot of an apartment building near the 600 block of 23rd St. The victim was transported to a local hospital for injury treatment, but later died due to his wounds.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and was at large. Ogden Police were trying to locate the suspect along with the Weber County Critical Incident Task Force and Ogden investigators. At the time Puente also held active arrest warrants for a Felony 1 Object Rape and Class A assault with substantial bodily injury.

Puente’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022.