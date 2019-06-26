June officially Pride Month in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Council made a big announcement Tuesday following a unanimous vote.

Going forward June will be officially recognized as Pride Month in Salt Lake County.

Salt Lake City has participated in Pride celebrations for more than 40 years.

“I think we’re constantly underestimated as a state that’s engaging in LGBTQ issues. I think people from outside are surprised that this is the state where exciting things are happening,” said Rob Moolman, executive director of the Utah Pride Center.

June 28, 2019, is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City which has spurred Pride Month celebrations and parades worldwide.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: