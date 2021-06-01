June declared LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Utah by governor

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2014 file photo, Corbin Aoyagi, a supporter of gay marriage, waves a rainbow flag during a rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. On Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014, the state of Utah asked the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the states gay marriage ban. The ban was ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge and later a federal appellate court. This is Utahs last chance for a court to say its ban is legal. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – June is commonly celebrated as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and will be treated as such in Utah under a new declaration from the governor.

LGBTQ+ Pride Month recognizes the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally, according to the Library of Congress.

On Monday, Governor Spencer Cox issued an order declaring 2021 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Utah.

“We must encourage relevant and vital conversations about what it means to love each other, understand our differences, and support our LGBTQ+ friends and family members,” Gov. Cox says in the declaration. “We can strengthen resilience in the LGBTQ+ community through family and community inclusion and by providing access to help, and giving them our support, respect, understanding, and friendship.”

The declaration goes on to say, “We should all strive to be more inclusive and accepting of the LGBTQ+ members of our community.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Cox received national attention for his stance on a proposed bill that would have kept transgender youth from participating in girls’ sports.

“If you have not spent time with transgender youth, then I would encourage you to pause on this issue,” Gov. Cox said in February. “We have so many people who are in a very difficult spot right now. And we have very few if any transgender girls participating in sports. These kids are, they are just trying to stay alive. You know, there is a reason none of them are playing sports.”

He not only received support from local LGBTQ+ advocates, but Star Trek star George Takei.

“This is quite moving. Bravo, sir. We need more of this compassion in politics, particularly from Republicans,” he said in a Twitter post including Gov. Cox’s remarks.