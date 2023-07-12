SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Eric Gentry.

Gentry was nominated by Gov. Spencer J. Cox to serve as a judge in the 5th District Court.

Those who desire to comment should contact the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee electronically or by mail at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Electronic comments can be emailed to senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Written comments can be mailed to the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee at the Utah State Capitol, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210.

All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number, and mailing address.

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee will hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Gentry will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge G. Michael Westfall, who will retire on August 31, 2023.

The 5th District Court covers Beaver, Iron, and Washington counties.

Individuals can subscribe to receive email updates about upcoming meetings, agendas, etc., and view additional Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee information on the Utah State Legislature website.

Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee members include Sen. Todd D. Weiler (Chair), Sen. Kirk A. Cullimore, Sen. Don L. Ipson, Sen. Karen Kwan, Sen. Daniel McCay, Sen. Stephanie Pitcher and Sen. Scott D. Sandall.