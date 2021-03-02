Judge rules Utah schools don’t have to offer all-girls football teams

Sam Gordon poses for a photograph, Oct. 20, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. Gordon was the only girl in a tackle football league when she started playing the game at age 9. Now, Gordon hopes she can give girls a chance to play on female-only high school teams through a lawsuit. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – At the age of 9-years-old, Utah’s Sam Gordon was taking the nation by storm with her football highlight reels.

From her segment on Good Morning America to the cover of a Wheaties box, the then 9-year-old football phenom had one wish that she hoped her newfound fame would bring, “When I go to play football next year I’m hoping I see a lot more girls playing.”

In 2015, at the age of 12-years-old, Gordon helped start the nation’s first all-girl tackle football league – the Utah Girls Tackle Football League.









Sam Gordon poses for a photograph, Oct. 20, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. Gordon was the only girl in a tackle football league when she started playing the game at age 9. Now, Gordon hopes she can give girls a chance to play on female-only high school teams through a lawsuit. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Two years later, Gordon and some of her league-mates joined Good Things Utah to discuss the league’s latest offering – a high school, all-girls division.

Gordon garnered so much national attention that she was even featured as one of the three women to star in the NFL’s 100th season commercial that aired during Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

Since then, Gordon has sued her school district and two others for refusing to create a girls’ football program under Title IX, saying many girls like her don’t feel comfortable playing with boys and some are even harassed. One player who testified said she was forced to change in the boys’ locker room at away games and often faced discriminatory treatment by her male coach and teammates.

Unfortunately for Gordon, a federal judge has ruled against her this week.

The Associated Press reports Judge Howard Nielson acknowledged that schools and coaches could do more to encourage girls to play football, but ruled that school districts are not legally required to create a separate team because girls who want to play can play with teams traditionally filled with boys.

According to AP, Judge Nielson also expressed concerns that without Gordon’s star power, there might not be enough girls to sustain a program not offered by other U.S. high schools.

It is unclear what will come next for Gordon.