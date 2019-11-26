Judge rules man competent to stand trial for parents’ murder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah man, charged with murder, who pleaded ‘not guilty’ by reason of insanity will stand trial.

Monday, a judge in Salt Lake City ruled that Robert Liddiard is competent to stand trial for the murder of his parents.

Liddiard is charged with two counts of aggravated murder. He’s accused of killing his parents in their Holladay home two years ago after he stopped taking his medication.

