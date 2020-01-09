Judge rules in favor of State in Inland Port case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Salt Lake City has lost its lawsuit to stop the creation of the Inland Port, a massive import and export center slated for the city’s northwest quadrant.

Former Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski filed the lawsuit against the State in March 2019 claiming that Utah Inland Authority Act violated the Utah Constitution which places constitutional limitations on the State’s authority over municipalities.

The City accused the State of “interfering with its authority over municipal land-use zoning, municipal functions, and municipal monies.”

Third District Judge James Blanch sided with the State of Utah and Utah Inland Port Authority Wednesday.

In the 52-page opinion, the judge writes, “In order to maintain consistency and efficiency in operating the inland port, the State is better suited to plan the municipal infrastructure for inland port uses. In addition, the performance of the [Utah Inland Port] Authority’s functions affects the interests of many in Utah beyond the City’s borders, especially considering the planned satellite areas. And although the City’s residents may be disenfranchised regarding inland port activities, on the whole, the infrastructure development mandated by the [Utah Inland Port Authority] Act is sufficiently infused with state interest.”

“Municipal land-use authority stems from the State and the State may reassert its authority over the same.”

Jack Hedge, the executive director of Utah Inland Port Authority, responded to the ruling:

“The Utah Inland Port Authority is pleased with the judge’s ruling in the lawsuit between Salt Lake City and the State of Utah. The Port Authority continues to be laser-focused on completing a strategic business plan that aligns our mission with a revolutionizing global logistics system for the next generation. Regardless of today’s outcome, we will continue to promote sustainable and smart logistics investment through partnerships, policies, and programs as an entity that serves to insert the values of the public into the process. We look forward to continuing the work with our great municipal and county partners to the benefit of all the citizens of Utah.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: